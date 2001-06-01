WBAI rally

On Saturday, Jan. 6, hundreds of WBAI listeners converged in front of the station's studio at 120 Wall Street to protest the recent firings of WBAI's station manager, program director and a producer of the popular early morning show Wake Up Call. The estimated 500 to 700 listeners carried signs supporting local independent control of WBAI programming, a mainstay of progressive journalism in NYC and home of nationally syndicated Democracy Now!

Many listeners (and staffers) feel that Pacifica's firings signals a move away from progressive, independent journalism and towards more traditionally accepted liberal positions, such as support for established Democratic Party positions. For more information, listen to WBAI at 99.5 FM in the metropolitan NY area, or use Real Audio to listen at http://www.wbai.org. where the firings are the topic of many programs and listeners phone calls. Online, see http://www.wbai.net for alternative views and listings of the many sites involved with the crisis at WBAI.

